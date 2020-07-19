7825 St Patricia Ln

Amenities
Renovated 3BR/2BA Townhome in Northpoint Village! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in North Point Village! Spacious neutral living area with wall-to-wall carpet and well-equipped eat-in kitchen boasting generous cabinet storage, granite countertops, and access to a rear parking pad! Light-filled bedrooms share 2 full baths and full size washer/dryer is included in the finished lower level for added convenience!
Only minutes from North Point Village Park
Easy access to North Point Blvd and I-695
Pets welcome with an additional $25 pet rent monthly per pet.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Management Group ~ Baltimore Property Management Company
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/
(RLNE2023416)