Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

7825 St Patricia Ln

7825 Saint Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Saint Patricia Lane, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3BR/2BA Townhome in Northpoint Village! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in North Point Village! Spacious neutral living area with wall-to-wall carpet and well-equipped eat-in kitchen boasting generous cabinet storage, granite countertops, and access to a rear parking pad! Light-filled bedrooms share 2 full baths and full size washer/dryer is included in the finished lower level for added convenience!

Only minutes from North Point Village Park
Easy access to North Point Blvd and I-695

Pets welcome with an additional $25 pet rent monthly per pet.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Management Group ~ Baltimore Property Management Company
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE2023416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 St Patricia Ln have any available units?
7825 St Patricia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 St Patricia Ln have?
Some of 7825 St Patricia Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 St Patricia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7825 St Patricia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 St Patricia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7825 St Patricia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7825 St Patricia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7825 St Patricia Ln offers parking.
Does 7825 St Patricia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 St Patricia Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 St Patricia Ln have a pool?
No, 7825 St Patricia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7825 St Patricia Ln have accessible units?
No, 7825 St Patricia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 St Patricia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 St Patricia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
