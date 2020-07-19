7825 St Patricia Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 3BR/2BA Townhome in Northpoint Village! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in North Point Village! Spacious neutral living area with wall-to-wall carpet and well-equipped eat-in kitchen boasting generous cabinet storage, granite countertops, and access to a rear parking pad! Light-filled bedrooms share 2 full baths and full size washer/dryer is included in the finished lower level for added convenience!



Only minutes from North Point Village Park

Easy access to North Point Blvd and I-695



Pets welcome with an additional $25 pet rent monthly per pet.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Management Group ~ Baltimore Property Management Company

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



