Large 2 BR rowhome with bonus room in desired area. End unit. Extra room could be family room/tv room. Separate Dining room. Front porch sitting area. Fenced Yard. Lots of storage. Wall to wall carpet. Close to Merritt Blvd April 1st AVAILABILITY- no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE have any available units?
7621 CYPRESS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7621 CYPRESS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.