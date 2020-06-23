All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

7621 CYPRESS AVENUE

7621 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7621 Cypress Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 2 BR rowhome with bonus room in desired area. End unit. Extra room could be family room/tv room. Separate Dining room. Front porch sitting area. Fenced Yard. Lots of storage. Wall to wall carpet. Close to Merritt Blvd April 1st AVAILABILITY- no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE have any available units?
7621 CYPRESS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7621 CYPRESS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7621 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
