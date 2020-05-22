All apartments in Dundalk
762 FULBROOK ROAD
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:44 AM

762 FULBROOK ROAD

762 Fulbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

762 Fulbrook Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Newly updated and in excellent condition. This spacious row home has freshly refinished hardwood floors on the main level, large living room, formal dining and a kitchen with lots of counters, cabinets and room for a small table. All the bedrooms have hardwood floors. There is a very nice finished family room with new carpet, bsmt half bath, laundry and storage area. Front and rear covered porches plus off street parking on a quiet street backing to common area and playground. Landlord strongly prefers no pets, but may consider on case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 FULBROOK ROAD have any available units?
762 FULBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 FULBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 762 FULBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 FULBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
762 FULBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 FULBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 762 FULBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 762 FULBROOK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 762 FULBROOK ROAD offers parking.
Does 762 FULBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 FULBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 FULBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 762 FULBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 762 FULBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 762 FULBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 762 FULBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 FULBROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
