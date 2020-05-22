762 FULBROOK ROAD

Amenities
Newly updated and in excellent condition. This spacious row home has freshly refinished hardwood floors on the main level, large living room, formal dining and a kitchen with lots of counters, cabinets and room for a small table. All the bedrooms have hardwood floors. There is a very nice finished family room with new carpet, bsmt half bath, laundry and storage area. Front and rear covered porches plus off street parking on a quiet street backing to common area and playground. Landlord strongly prefers no pets, but may consider on case-by-case.