762 FULBROOK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Newly updated and in excellent condition. This spacious row home has freshly refinished hardwood floors on the main level, large living room, formal dining and a kitchen with lots of counters, cabinets and room for a small table. All the bedrooms have hardwood floors. There is a very nice finished family room with new carpet, bsmt half bath, laundry and storage area. Front and rear covered porches plus off street parking on a quiet street backing to common area and playground. Landlord strongly prefers no pets, but may consider on case-by-case.