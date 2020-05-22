All apartments in Dundalk
450 Westfield Rd
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

450 Westfield Rd

450 Westfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

450 Westfield Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Well-maintained 3 bedroom EOG townhome just minutes from I-695 and Merritt Blvd in Dundalk! Welcoming front porch opens to a light-filled living area with wood flooring throughout and neutral paint. Dedicated dining space leads to a modern galley kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a large hall bath with soaking tub while a finished basement provides added living space, full size washer/dryer, and bonus bath! Convenient rear parking pad makes parking a breeze!

Minutes to shopping, restaurants, and amenities
Convenient to I-695 and Merritt Blvd
15 Minutes to Hopkins Bayview Campus

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Westfield Rd have any available units?
450 Westfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Westfield Rd have?
Some of 450 Westfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Westfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
450 Westfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Westfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 450 Westfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 450 Westfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 450 Westfield Rd offers parking.
Does 450 Westfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Westfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Westfield Rd have a pool?
No, 450 Westfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 450 Westfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 450 Westfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Westfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Westfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
