450 Westfield Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Well-maintained 3 bedroom EOG townhome just minutes from I-695 and Merritt Blvd in Dundalk! Welcoming front porch opens to a light-filled living area with wood flooring throughout and neutral paint. Dedicated dining space leads to a modern galley kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a large hall bath with soaking tub while a finished basement provides added living space, full size washer/dryer, and bonus bath! Convenient rear parking pad makes parking a breeze!



Minutes to shopping, restaurants, and amenities

Convenient to I-695 and Merritt Blvd

15 Minutes to Hopkins Bayview Campus



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5161419)