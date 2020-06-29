44 YORKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

End of Group Brick Townhouse - 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Main Level offers a Large Living Room w/ Fireplace, Dining Area, and Kitchen. Upper Level 3 Bedrooms and a Full Ceramic Tile bath, Lower Level Family Room, Game Room, Laundry Area and 2nd Full Bath. The Washer and Dryer Are Included. Covered Front and Back porches. Privacy Fenced Rear Yard with off street parking and a 1 Car Detached Garage. Easy access to Shopping and Bus Service. Property Certified Lead Free, Over 1,300 square feet of living space.