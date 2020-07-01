All apartments in Dundalk
423 52ND

423 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 52nd Street, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER CLEAN AND READY TO GO RENTAL JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM A BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG. THREE FLOORS OF FINISHED SPACE. GARAGE IN REAR YARD IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THE PROPERTY LEASE OR RENTAL PAYMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 52ND have any available units?
423 52ND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 423 52ND currently offering any rent specials?
423 52ND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 52ND pet-friendly?
No, 423 52ND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 423 52ND offer parking?
Yes, 423 52ND offers parking.
Does 423 52ND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 52ND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 52ND have a pool?
No, 423 52ND does not have a pool.
Does 423 52ND have accessible units?
No, 423 52ND does not have accessible units.
Does 423 52ND have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 52ND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 52ND have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 52ND does not have units with air conditioning.

