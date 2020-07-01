SUPER CLEAN AND READY TO GO RENTAL JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM A BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG. THREE FLOORS OF FINISHED SPACE. GARAGE IN REAR YARD IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THE PROPERTY LEASE OR RENTAL PAYMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 52ND have any available units?
423 52ND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 423 52ND currently offering any rent specials?
423 52ND is not currently offering any rent specials.