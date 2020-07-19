All apartments in Dundalk
412 Chestnut Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

412 Chestnut Ct

412 Chestnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

412 Chestnut Court, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to have an end unit with large yard and private parking. Home has its original hardwood floors and newly updated energy efficient windows. This two bedroom, 1 bath end unit is perfect for entertaining; as it has a back patio surrounded by a privacy fence, a cement pad, and a spacious yard Ideal for summer gatherings. Home is conveniently located in close proximity to major highways, downtown, shops, and major bus lines. RENT REDUCED to $1100.00 Call TODAY!!!!! Ramona 347 372-0044

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Chestnut Ct have any available units?
412 Chestnut Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Chestnut Ct have?
Some of 412 Chestnut Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Chestnut Ct currently offering any rent specials?
412 Chestnut Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Chestnut Ct pet-friendly?
No, 412 Chestnut Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 412 Chestnut Ct offer parking?
Yes, 412 Chestnut Ct offers parking.
Does 412 Chestnut Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Chestnut Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Chestnut Ct have a pool?
No, 412 Chestnut Ct does not have a pool.
Does 412 Chestnut Ct have accessible units?
No, 412 Chestnut Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Chestnut Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Chestnut Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
