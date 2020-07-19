412 Chestnut Ct

Amenities
Great opportunity to have an end unit with large yard and private parking. Home has its original hardwood floors and newly updated energy efficient windows. This two bedroom, 1 bath end unit is perfect for entertaining; as it has a back patio surrounded by a privacy fence, a cement pad, and a spacious yard Ideal for summer gatherings. Home is conveniently located in close proximity to major highways, downtown, shops, and major bus lines. RENT REDUCED to $1100.00 Call TODAY!!!!! Ramona 347 372-0044