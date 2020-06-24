All apartments in Dundalk
2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD
2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD

2962 Sollers Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

2962 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor apartment with new carpet new windows and many upgrades. Unit has it own washer and dryer. No Pets No Smoking !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have any available units?
2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have?
Some of 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD offer parking?
No, 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2962 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
