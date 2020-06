Amenities

in unit laundry carpet range oven refrigerator

1 Bedroom Unit- Available April 17th - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit located in Dundulk, MD is available as of April 17th. Kitchen includes tile flooring, fridge and stove/oven. Shared access to washer and dryer. This unit is conveniently located near the historic district of Dundulk with plenty of shopping and dining options near by.



*One Year Lease required

*Water/Sewer $15 a month

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Available 4/17/20



No Pets Allowed



