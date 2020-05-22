All apartments in Dundalk
2900 Cornwall Rd

2900 Cornwall Road · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Cornwall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in DunLogan!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors in private fenced in backyard
- 1 rear car pad with plenty of additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Tenant is responsible for all utilities
- No pets

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5384333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Cornwall Rd have any available units?
2900 Cornwall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Cornwall Rd have?
Some of 2900 Cornwall Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Cornwall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Cornwall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Cornwall Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Cornwall Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2900 Cornwall Rd offer parking?
No, 2900 Cornwall Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Cornwall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Cornwall Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Cornwall Rd have a pool?
No, 2900 Cornwall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Cornwall Rd have accessible units?
No, 2900 Cornwall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Cornwall Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Cornwall Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
