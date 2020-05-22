2900 Cornwall Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in DunLogan!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors in private fenced in backyard

- 1 rear car pad with plenty of additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Tenant is responsible for all utilities

- No pets



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5384333)