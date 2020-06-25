All apartments in Dundalk
2833 Plainfield Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

2833 Plainfield Rd

2833 Plainfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2833 Plainfield Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View this beautiful home located in Dundalk, MD. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and finished basement and is equipped with updated kitchen with granite countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances. It also includes hardwood flooring all through out the unit, finished basement, new HVAC system, covered rear parking pad, fully finished rear porch and more! Close to Danville Square Shopping Center, Merritt Shopping Center and Skateland North Point. Easy access to I-695 and I-95.

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 Plainfield Rd have any available units?
2833 Plainfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 Plainfield Rd have?
Some of 2833 Plainfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 Plainfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2833 Plainfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 Plainfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2833 Plainfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2833 Plainfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2833 Plainfield Rd offers parking.
Does 2833 Plainfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2833 Plainfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 Plainfield Rd have a pool?
No, 2833 Plainfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2833 Plainfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 2833 Plainfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 Plainfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 Plainfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
