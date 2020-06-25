2833 Plainfield Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View this beautiful home located in Dundalk, MD. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and finished basement and is equipped with updated kitchen with granite countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances. It also includes hardwood flooring all through out the unit, finished basement, new HVAC system, covered rear parking pad, fully finished rear porch and more! Close to Danville Square Shopping Center, Merritt Shopping Center and Skateland North Point. Easy access to I-695 and I-95.



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit