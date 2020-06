Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Available now, this 2bed/2bath end unit townhouse welcomes you with covered front porch. Walk in to cozy living space with fireplace and large windows for loads of natural light. Kitchen offers gas stove, stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash. Spacious bedrooms with neutral colors and ceiling fans. Backyard offers fenced in back yard with patio space, great for entertaining. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit.