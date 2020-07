Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come home to this cozy 2bed/1bath townhouse on quiet street. Main level offers living/dining space leading into a galley kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms on second level share full bath. Finished basement provides extra rec space to be used as a family room, office, playroom or third bedroom. Laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Fenced in backyard with covered patio and shed. Attic storage space available. Call or text Tony 443-531-9954 to schedule a showing.