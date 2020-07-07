1919 Larkhall Rd

Amenities

Beautiful, fully renovated large townhome - Property Id: 280859



Welcome to this beautiful, high-end townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms available for rent. The home is spacious; finished basement has a full bathroom (with stand-up shower) and ample storage; dark and lovely luxury floors; stylish light fixtures and faucets; terrific granite counter tops which are heat and stain resistant, large breakfast bar; and a private parking pad. The newly added bedroom has a walk-in closet larger than a New York City apartment. This wonderful home is ideally located in a tranquil part of Dundalk with easy access to Merritt Blvd for bus lines, major roads and highways. Reach out for a COVID-compliant tour, and you might just fall in love with the home like we did.

No Pets Allowed



