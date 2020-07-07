All apartments in Dundalk
1919 Larkhall Rd

1919 Larkhall Road · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Larkhall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, fully renovated large townhome - Property Id: 280859

Welcome to this beautiful, high-end townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms available for rent. The home is spacious; finished basement has a full bathroom (with stand-up shower) and ample storage; dark and lovely luxury floors; stylish light fixtures and faucets; terrific granite counter tops which are heat and stain resistant, large breakfast bar; and a private parking pad. The newly added bedroom has a walk-in closet larger than a New York City apartment. This wonderful home is ideally located in a tranquil part of Dundalk with easy access to Merritt Blvd for bus lines, major roads and highways. Reach out for a COVID-compliant tour, and you might just fall in love with the home like we did.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280859
Property Id 280859

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Larkhall Rd have any available units?
1919 Larkhall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Larkhall Rd have?
Some of 1919 Larkhall Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Larkhall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Larkhall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Larkhall Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Larkhall Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1919 Larkhall Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Larkhall Rd offers parking.
Does 1919 Larkhall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 Larkhall Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Larkhall Rd have a pool?
No, 1919 Larkhall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Larkhall Rd have accessible units?
No, 1919 Larkhall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Larkhall Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Larkhall Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

