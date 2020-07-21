All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:47 AM

1749 Melbourne Rd

1749 Melbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Melbourne Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and view this fully renovated home located in Dundalk, MD and is move in ready! From stunning hard wood floors all throughout the unit, gourmet eat in kitchen, inclusive of brand-new appliances, with brick like accent wall to add a nice touch, 2 updated full bathrooms and laundry area with full size washer and dryer! Also includes a covered back porch, fenced in back yard, great for outdoor activities and a shed for extra storage!

Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Melbourne Rd have any available units?
1749 Melbourne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 Melbourne Rd have?
What amenities does 1749 Melbourne Rd have?
Is 1749 Melbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Melbourne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Melbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Is 1749 Melbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Does 1749 Melbourne Rd offer parking?
No, 1749 Melbourne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1749 Melbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Does 1749 Melbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Does 1749 Melbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 1749 Melbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1749 Melbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 1749 Melbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Melbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
Does 1749 Melbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
