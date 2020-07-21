1749 Melbourne Rd

Amenities

Come and view this fully renovated home located in Dundalk, MD and is move in ready! From stunning hard wood floors all throughout the unit, gourmet eat in kitchen, inclusive of brand-new appliances, with brick like accent wall to add a nice touch, 2 updated full bathrooms and laundry area with full size washer and dryer! Also includes a covered back porch, fenced in back yard, great for outdoor activities and a shed for extra storage!



Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit