14 Admiral Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/15/19 Fully updated 3 bedroom home in Baltimore with easy access to I-95 via Dundalk Ave! Enclosed sunroom entrance leads to a bright living and dining area with wood floors. Open peninsula kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features stainless appliances, custom backsplash, and modern tile floors. Upper-level full bath with custom tile and soaking tub is shared among 2 spacious bedrooms and the 3rd-floor master suite! Bonus features include a fully finished with full bath and a fenced rear yard with detached 1 car garage!



Pet under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



