14 Admiral Blvd

Amenities
Available 08/15/19 Fully updated 3 bedroom home in Baltimore with easy access to I-95 via Dundalk Ave! Enclosed sunroom entrance leads to a bright living and dining area with wood floors. Open peninsula kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features stainless appliances, custom backsplash, and modern tile floors. Upper-level full bath with custom tile and soaking tub is shared among 2 spacious bedrooms and the 3rd-floor master suite! Bonus features include a fully finished with full bath and a fenced rear yard with detached 1 car garage!
Pet under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/
(RLNE5084777)