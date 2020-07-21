All apartments in Dundalk
14 Admiral Blvd
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

14 Admiral Blvd

14 Admiral Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14 Admiral Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/15/19 Fully updated 3 bedroom home in Baltimore with easy access to I-95 via Dundalk Ave! Enclosed sunroom entrance leads to a bright living and dining area with wood floors. Open peninsula kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features stainless appliances, custom backsplash, and modern tile floors. Upper-level full bath with custom tile and soaking tub is shared among 2 spacious bedrooms and the 3rd-floor master suite! Bonus features include a fully finished with full bath and a fenced rear yard with detached 1 car garage!

Pet under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE5084777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Admiral Blvd have any available units?
14 Admiral Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Admiral Blvd have?
Some of 14 Admiral Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Admiral Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14 Admiral Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Admiral Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Admiral Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14 Admiral Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14 Admiral Blvd offers parking.
Does 14 Admiral Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Admiral Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Admiral Blvd have a pool?
No, 14 Admiral Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 14 Admiral Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14 Admiral Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Admiral Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Admiral Blvd has units with dishwashers.
