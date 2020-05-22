All apartments in Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
1027 ELTON AVENUE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

1027 ELTON AVENUE

1027 Elton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Elton Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom Apt- 2nd Floor Apt. New Carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms. Newer kitchen Floor. New cabinets. Close to bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

