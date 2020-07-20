All apartments in Crofton
2435 LIZBEC COURT

2435 Lizbec Court · No Longer Available
Location

2435 Lizbec Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated upper level town home in Crofton! Close to the community pool. Beautiful white, light-filled kitchen with space for a table. Open concept dininf/living area. Fireplace, deck, basement walkout to yard with laundry and storage. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms with custom closet organizers. Vaulted ceiling with sky lights. Large bathroom with soaking tub and separate stall shower. Attic storage is finished with lights, carpet and drywall. Convenient to major commuter routes. Available immediately, pets case-by-case!See the 3D tour! Apply https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2435-lizbec-ct-crofton-md-21114-v4wfgc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 LIZBEC COURT have any available units?
2435 LIZBEC COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2435 LIZBEC COURT have?
Some of 2435 LIZBEC COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 LIZBEC COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2435 LIZBEC COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 LIZBEC COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2435 LIZBEC COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2435 LIZBEC COURT offer parking?
No, 2435 LIZBEC COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2435 LIZBEC COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 LIZBEC COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 LIZBEC COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2435 LIZBEC COURT has a pool.
Does 2435 LIZBEC COURT have accessible units?
No, 2435 LIZBEC COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 LIZBEC COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2435 LIZBEC COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2435 LIZBEC COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2435 LIZBEC COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
