2435 LIZBEC COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated upper level town home in Crofton! Close to the community pool. Beautiful white, light-filled kitchen with space for a table. Open concept dininf/living area. Fireplace, deck, basement walkout to yard with laundry and storage. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms with custom closet organizers. Vaulted ceiling with sky lights. Large bathroom with soaking tub and separate stall shower. Attic storage is finished with lights, carpet and drywall. Convenient to major commuter routes. Available immediately, pets case-by-case!See the 3D tour! Apply https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2435-lizbec-ct-crofton-md-21114-v4wfgc