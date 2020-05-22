All apartments in Crofton
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1856 Aberdeen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1856 Aberdeen Circle, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful end unit townhome with private side entrance for rent in Crofton Meadows. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room with bay window, living room with sliders to the deck and a powder room complete the main level. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom with private bathroom, and a 2nd shared full bathroom. Both full bathrooms have been nicely updated. The basement offers a finished family room, and a large workshop/storage area with laundry space and additional under stair storage. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposit. Good credit and references are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE have any available units?
1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
