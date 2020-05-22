1856 ABERDEEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhome with private side entrance for rent in Crofton Meadows. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room with bay window, living room with sliders to the deck and a powder room complete the main level. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom with private bathroom, and a 2nd shared full bathroom. Both full bathrooms have been nicely updated. The basement offers a finished family room, and a large workshop/storage area with laundry space and additional under stair storage. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposit. Good credit and references are required.