Newly remodeled 3 bedroom townhome. Three bedrooms upstairs with very large basement that easily doubles as fourth bedroom, with custom built in closet. TWO full baths! Open concept with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful landscaping in sought after community. WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! Available end of June!