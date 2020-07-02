All apartments in Crofton
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1801 Stonegate ave

1801 Stonegate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Stonegate Avenue, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Appartment to Home - Property Id: 161647

A four room, furnished, 500 square foot, ground-floor efficiency with French doors leading into a spacious, well-lit living room (many windows) with a connecting kitchen. The kitchen has an oven, stove, microwave oven, and refrigerator. The bathroom has a newly installed walk- in shower. Down the hall is the bedroom. The rent includes: Electric, water, gas, OTW cable. We have two small dogs (11 and 16 lbs.) and a cat. No smoking or vaping allowed and no large pets. The house is located in the Crofton Triangle which is a nice and friendly area. Centrally located we are located about 12 miles from Fort Meade, about 13 miles from downtown Annapolis, about 22 miles from downtown Washington DC, and about 25 miles from downtown Baltimore.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161647p
Property Id 161647

(RLNE5179667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Stonegate ave have any available units?
1801 Stonegate ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1801 Stonegate ave have?
Some of 1801 Stonegate ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Stonegate ave currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Stonegate ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Stonegate ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Stonegate ave is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Stonegate ave offer parking?
No, 1801 Stonegate ave does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Stonegate ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Stonegate ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Stonegate ave have a pool?
No, 1801 Stonegate ave does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Stonegate ave have accessible units?
No, 1801 Stonegate ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Stonegate ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Stonegate ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Stonegate ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Stonegate ave does not have units with air conditioning.

