1801 Stonegate ave

A four room, furnished, 500 square foot, ground-floor efficiency with French doors leading into a spacious, well-lit living room (many windows) with a connecting kitchen. The kitchen has an oven, stove, microwave oven, and refrigerator. The bathroom has a newly installed walk- in shower. Down the hall is the bedroom. The rent includes: Electric, water, gas, OTW cable. We have two small dogs (11 and 16 lbs.) and a cat. No smoking or vaping allowed and no large pets. The house is located in the Crofton Triangle which is a nice and friendly area. Centrally located we are located about 12 miles from Fort Meade, about 13 miles from downtown Annapolis, about 22 miles from downtown Washington DC, and about 25 miles from downtown Baltimore.

