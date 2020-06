Amenities

Wonderful 2 Level Town House Condo with stairway access to back yard in Meadowcroft. This home has 3 Bedroom with 2 Full & 1 Half Baths. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on Main Level, Staircase and Upstairs Hallway. The rest of the house has New Carpeting and is Freshly Painted. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets & Lighting. New Baths. Good Credit only.