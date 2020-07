Amenities

Lake Louise Townhouse. Faces Crofton Parkway with two reserved parking spaces. Just painted, ready for occupancy. $55 credit fee through broker. Must use L & F lease. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Combination Dining and Living rooms, fully equipped kitchen with table space. Rec room on lower level walks out to fenced yard/patio. Drapes, curtains, shades now installed will remain for tenants use.