Updated townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. It is close to everything: library, shopping, Annapolis, D.C. and Baltimore. Tenants packing. Available 12/1. Certified funds. Rent includes water. Pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 RIEDEL ROAD have any available units?
1621 RIEDEL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1621 RIEDEL ROAD have?
Some of 1621 RIEDEL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 RIEDEL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1621 RIEDEL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 RIEDEL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 RIEDEL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1621 RIEDEL ROAD offer parking?
No, 1621 RIEDEL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1621 RIEDEL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 RIEDEL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 RIEDEL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1621 RIEDEL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1621 RIEDEL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1621 RIEDEL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 RIEDEL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 RIEDEL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 RIEDEL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 RIEDEL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)