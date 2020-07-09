1621 RIEDEL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. It is close to everything: library, shopping, Annapolis, D.C. and Baltimore. Tenants packing. Available 12/1. Certified funds. Rent includes water. Pets are case by case.