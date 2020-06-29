1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT

Amenities

Don't miss out on this two bedroom two full bathroom condo located in Crofton, MD. This includes in home washer and dryer, wood flooring, New appliances, New carpeting in the bedrooms, and a back patio. Also access to the community pool and clubhouse. This unit is conveniently located to tons of shopping in restaurants located along Route 3 in Crofton. Plus just minutes from US-50 and I-97. As well as the High School for this community is the New Crofton High opening in 2020.A short commute to NSA, Ft Meade, BWI, or Annapolis and an easy commute to DC, Andrews, Baltimore, and The Pentagon.*One Year Lease required*Accepts pets with additional rent and deposit *$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.*Background and Credit Check Required