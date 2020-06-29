All apartments in Crofton
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:52 PM

1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT

1565 Fallowfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1565 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this two bedroom two full bathroom condo located in Crofton, MD. This includes in home washer and dryer, wood flooring, New appliances, New carpeting in the bedrooms, and a back patio. Also access to the community pool and clubhouse. This unit is conveniently located to tons of shopping in restaurants located along Route 3 in Crofton. Plus just minutes from US-50 and I-97. As well as the High School for this community is the New Crofton High opening in 2020.A short commute to NSA, Ft Meade, BWI, or Annapolis and an easy commute to DC, Andrews, Baltimore, and The Pentagon.*One Year Lease required*Accepts pets with additional rent and deposit *$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.*Background and Credit Check Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT have any available units?
1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT have?
Some of 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1565 FALLOWFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
