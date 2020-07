Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan accessible oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Beautiful ready to move in one floor townhome/condo in desirable Crofton neighborhood. Centrally located/close in to Ft Meade, Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington DC. Sunny 2 bedroom 2 full bath one story townhome/condo. Ground level and main entry available. Must see neighborhood and home. Great schools, great community with many amenities.