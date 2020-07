Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice ground level condo in Cedar Grove. Large, open living room with dining area, spacious kitchen with table space. All appliances included. Big master bedroom with large private bathroom, 9 foot ceilings, pergo flooring throughout. This unit is recently painted, priced to rent and ready to go! Exterior has been completely renovated! Don't miss it!!