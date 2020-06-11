9703 52nd Ave 1

Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom detached home in College Park!
2 blocks from Metro (Greenbelt) and Commuter rail (MARC)! One stop from UNIV Maryland. Easy access to 495, 95 and Univ of Md
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with new floors and fresh paint throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a private backyard
- 2 car detached garage with long driveway
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets allowed
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5263343)