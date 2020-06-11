9703 52nd Ave 1

Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom detached home in College Park!

2 blocks from Metro (Greenbelt) and Commuter rail (MARC)! One stop from UNIV Maryland. Easy access to 495, 95 and Univ of Md



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with new floors and fresh paint throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a private backyard

- 2 car detached garage with long driveway

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- No pets allowed



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



