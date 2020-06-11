All apartments in College Park
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

9703 52nd Ave 1

9703 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9703 52nd Avenue, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom detached home in College Park!
2 blocks from Metro (Greenbelt) and Commuter rail (MARC)! One stop from UNIV Maryland. Easy access to 495, 95 and Univ of Md

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with new floors and fresh paint throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a private backyard
- 2 car detached garage with long driveway
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets allowed

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 52nd Ave 1 have any available units?
9703 52nd Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9703 52nd Ave 1 have?
Some of 9703 52nd Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 52nd Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9703 52nd Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 52nd Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9703 52nd Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9703 52nd Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9703 52nd Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 9703 52nd Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9703 52nd Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 52nd Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 9703 52nd Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9703 52nd Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 9703 52nd Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 52nd Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9703 52nd Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 52nd Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9703 52nd Ave 1 has units with air conditioning.

