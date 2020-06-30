7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Top to bottom, inside/out renovation! Live close to the action and in style! Well kept 4 level split with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all renovated, Open floor plan with recessed lights, all black stainless steel high end appliances, silo stone counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, new cabinets, 3 bedroom in uppermost level, master bedrooms with walk-in closet, Huge rec room with 1/2 bath, washer and dryer, wet bar, new replaced water heater, huge basement with bonus room feature a very large walk-in closet. New driveway, back patio, all new windows, hardscaped and just an overall great property. Short bike ride to metro, walk to lake and trails, historic airport within walking distance and the great amenities college park has to offer which include fine dining and entertainment!