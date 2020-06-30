All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE

7521 Sweetbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7521 Sweetbriar Drive, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Top to bottom, inside/out renovation! Live close to the action and in style! Well kept 4 level split with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all renovated, Open floor plan with recessed lights, all black stainless steel high end appliances, silo stone counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, new cabinets, 3 bedroom in uppermost level, master bedrooms with walk-in closet, Huge rec room with 1/2 bath, washer and dryer, wet bar, new replaced water heater, huge basement with bonus room feature a very large walk-in closet. New driveway, back patio, all new windows, hardscaped and just an overall great property. Short bike ride to metro, walk to lake and trails, historic airport within walking distance and the great amenities college park has to offer which include fine dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE have any available units?
7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE have?
Some of 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7521 SWEETBRIAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University