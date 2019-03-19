13104 Broadmore Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Colonial w/ Updated Kitchen, TONS of Space, Large Deck and Backyard! - Only a 6 month lease possible.



This is a great place to stretch out because you have 3 full finished levels of living space. The master suite is amazing with a renovated bathroom. Don't worry about climbing the stairs when nature calls because there are bathrooms on each level of the home. Let's talk about the kitchen. It has been recently updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a custom built pantry. With a living room, dining room and family room surrounding the kitchen, you can keep and eye or ear on everyone while preparing a gourmet meal.



The large fenced in yard features a double deck and lots of grass. The yard and the deck can both be accessed by sun filled sliding glass doors. There is also a large 2 car garage, and driveway,



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!



Lease Terms;

6 month lease only

Pets allowed on a case by case basis

No smoking

Resident responsible for utilities (water, gas, electric)



(RLNE1864016)