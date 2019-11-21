12911 WINTERTHUR LANE

Amenities
Large Rambler with 4 bdrs, 2.5 baths, Very Nice Hardwood Floors, clean condition!! NO carpets! Table space kitchen, 4 nice bedrooms, Master bedroom with Fireplace, Walk out bsmt with huge Rec room & 2nd fireplace, Basement has 1 bedroom, plus 2 more large rooms, Private backyard with lots of room, large storage shed, 2 pets okay with pet deposit, close to Rt 29 & ICC, Shopping is nearby too, On bus line too. NEW Hvac system, 1-3 year lease okay. Lead free home. Backyard is 95% fully fenced. Please call LA before applying.