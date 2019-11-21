All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
12911 WINTERTHUR LANE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

12911 WINTERTHUR LANE

12911 Winterthur Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12911 Winterthur Lane, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Rambler with 4 bdrs, 2.5 baths, Very Nice Hardwood Floors, clean condition!! NO carpets! Table space kitchen, 4 nice bedrooms, Master bedroom with Fireplace, Walk out bsmt with huge Rec room & 2nd fireplace, Basement has 1 bedroom, plus 2 more large rooms, Private backyard with lots of room, large storage shed, 2 pets okay with pet deposit, close to Rt 29 & ICC, Shopping is nearby too, On bus line too. NEW Hvac system, 1-3 year lease okay. Lead free home. Backyard is 95% fully fenced. Please call LA before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE have any available units?
12911 WINTERTHUR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE have?
Some of 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12911 WINTERTHUR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE offer parking?
No, 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE have a pool?
No, 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE have accessible units?
No, 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12911 WINTERTHUR LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville Apartments with BalconyColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsColesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University