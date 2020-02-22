12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Split Foyer in Sought After Silver Spring! Welcome to this light-filled 6 bedroom, 3 full bath single family home. Fully renovated with custom work! Sunny eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertop, gorgeous glass backsplash, custom closets. Fresh paint, New Hvac, New bathrooms, New Harwood, New Carpet, New Roof, with Sunroom Addition, Asphalt Driveway, Shed, Huge Backyard. Be a part of this ideal setting with lots of parks, community activities and Easy access & Easy commute to DC, Baltimore, NSA, NASA, Ft Meade. Convenient to Routes. 650, 29, and 200. Available Now. Schedule your private showing today!**650 Minumum Credit Score Required**