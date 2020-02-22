All apartments in Colesville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE

12612 Montclair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12612 Montclair Drive, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully Renovated Split Foyer in Sought After Silver Spring! Welcome to this light-filled 6 bedroom, 3 full bath single family home. Fully renovated with custom work! Sunny eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertop, gorgeous glass backsplash, custom closets. Fresh paint, New Hvac, New bathrooms, New Harwood, New Carpet, New Roof, with Sunroom Addition, Asphalt Driveway, Shed, Huge Backyard. Be a part of this ideal setting with lots of parks, community activities and Easy access & Easy commute to DC, Baltimore, NSA, NASA, Ft Meade. Convenient to Routes. 650, 29, and 200. Available Now. Schedule your private showing today!**650 Minumum Credit Score Required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE have any available units?
12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE have?
Some of 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12612 MONTCLAIR DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

