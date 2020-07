Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy and Comfortable home with updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Huge rear deck with large fenced yard and storage shed. Fully finished lower level with entrance to garage. Full bath in lower level. Office with closet too. Font loading washer and dryer included in lease. Min credit score of 630. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with pet deposit.