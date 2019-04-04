All apartments in Cloverly
14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE

14709 Jaystone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14709 Jaystone Dr, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT** This glorious Colonial has it all - Sparkling Hardwood Floors. Big picture windows let in so much natural light. Designer Kitchen w/center island, eat-in area PLUS separate formal dining room. Updated bathrooms shine! 2 Story Foyer, Cathedral Ceilings, 2 Zone A/C, Huge Finished Walk-out basement w/full bedroom and bath + awesome wet-bar. HUGE FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE w/sitting room/office/den. Wooded Rear Yard, with gorgeous views from Deck & Private Patio! Side-loading Garage. Super close to ICC route & easy drive to METRO. Awesome shopping center, grocery &

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
