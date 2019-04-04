14709 JAYSTONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT** This glorious Colonial has it all - Sparkling Hardwood Floors. Big picture windows let in so much natural light. Designer Kitchen w/center island, eat-in area PLUS separate formal dining room. Updated bathrooms shine! 2 Story Foyer, Cathedral Ceilings, 2 Zone A/C, Huge Finished Walk-out basement w/full bedroom and bath + awesome wet-bar. HUGE FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE w/sitting room/office/den. Wooded Rear Yard, with gorgeous views from Deck & Private Patio! Side-loading Garage. Super close to ICC route & easy drive to METRO. Awesome shopping center, grocery &