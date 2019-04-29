14441 Twig Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful colonial style house available for immediate occupancy! The kitchen features ample cabinet space, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lots of natural lighting.This spacious home gives you plenty of space to move about without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when it is time to cuddle up by the fireplace and enjoy family and friends. Conveniently located 30 minutes from Baltimore leaves you close enough to enjoy all the city has to offer while still being far enough away from the hustle and bustle. The large deck and grassy backyard will become your perfect venue this Summer for barbecues and gatherings allowing you to create memories that will last a lifetime. Call today to schedule your private showing!