Cloverly, MD
14441 Twig Rd
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:44 PM

14441 Twig Rd

14441 Twig Road · No Longer Available
Location

14441 Twig Road, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful colonial style house available for immediate occupancy! The kitchen features ample cabinet space, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lots of natural lighting.This spacious home gives you plenty of space to move about without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when it is time to cuddle up by the fireplace and enjoy family and friends. Conveniently located 30 minutes from Baltimore leaves you close enough to enjoy all the city has to offer while still being far enough away from the hustle and bustle. The large deck and grassy backyard will become your perfect venue this Summer for barbecues and gatherings allowing you to create memories that will last a lifetime. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14441 Twig Rd have any available units?
14441 Twig Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14441 Twig Rd have?
Some of 14441 Twig Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14441 Twig Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14441 Twig Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14441 Twig Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14441 Twig Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 14441 Twig Rd offer parking?
No, 14441 Twig Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14441 Twig Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14441 Twig Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14441 Twig Rd have a pool?
No, 14441 Twig Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14441 Twig Rd have accessible units?
No, 14441 Twig Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14441 Twig Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14441 Twig Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14441 Twig Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14441 Twig Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
