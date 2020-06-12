/
3 bedroom apartments
280 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD
5328 West Boniwood Turn
5328 West Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD
Big Beautiful w/ patio&huge yard! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Big, wonderful brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 4 beds and 3 baths and features and huge basement.
11218 Brandywine Road
11218 Brandywine Road, Clinton, MD
9807 QUIET BROOK LN
9807 Quiet Brook Lane, Clinton, MD
Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...
9513 PRYDE DR
9513 Pryde Drive, Clinton, MD
WELCOME TO THIS STATELY HOME WITH FINE FINISHINGS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT AMENITIES GALORE to enjoy every room inside to extended outside living. The rooms are generous sizes with all upstairs floors are hardwood and ceramic.
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.
8400 BELLEFONTE LANE
8400 Bellefonte Lane, Clinton, MD
Shows Great. MOVE IN Ready. Private lot. Off Street Parking.Lovely 4 bdrm, 2 ba home with fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen with marble flooring, deck, sunroom,enclosed porch, carport and more. Close to beltway and Andrews Air Force Base.
11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE
11637 Cosca Park Drive, Clinton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1368 sqft
Coming Soon
9314 Fox Run Drive
9314 Fox Run Drive, Clinton, MD
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 1 mile of Clinton
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.
1304 RICH HILL DRIVE
1304 Rich Hill Drive, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1060 sqft
Nice & clean All Brick Rental Here.. With Lots Of Yard to roam & Enjoy.. Owner request Good Credit Only.. No Pets..
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,194
1528 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Coral Hills
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1171 sqft
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.