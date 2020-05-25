All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 9400 DANGERFIELD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
9400 DANGERFIELD RD
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:08 PM

9400 DANGERFIELD RD

9400 Dangerfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9400 Dangerfield Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious split foyer featuring fresh paint, new carpet, flooring, stove , dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer. Conveniently access to the city, and shopping. Like to entertain family and friends, well the spacious rec room with a cozy fireplace would be a great place to do so or maybe the large yard for play and enjoyment. Lower level has a large bedroom with a luxury bath. Don't miss out on this great opportunity for your family. Application fee is $55.00 per adult 18 and over, apply on the Long & Foster website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 DANGERFIELD RD have any available units?
9400 DANGERFIELD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 9400 DANGERFIELD RD have?
Some of 9400 DANGERFIELD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 DANGERFIELD RD currently offering any rent specials?
9400 DANGERFIELD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 DANGERFIELD RD pet-friendly?
No, 9400 DANGERFIELD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 9400 DANGERFIELD RD offer parking?
Yes, 9400 DANGERFIELD RD offers parking.
Does 9400 DANGERFIELD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 DANGERFIELD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 DANGERFIELD RD have a pool?
No, 9400 DANGERFIELD RD does not have a pool.
Does 9400 DANGERFIELD RD have accessible units?
No, 9400 DANGERFIELD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 DANGERFIELD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 DANGERFIELD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 DANGERFIELD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 DANGERFIELD RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Balcony
Clinton Apartments with GarageClinton Apartments with Gym
Clinton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University