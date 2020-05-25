9400 DANGERFIELD RD

Amenities
Spacious split foyer featuring fresh paint, new carpet, flooring, stove , dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer. Conveniently access to the city, and shopping. Like to entertain family and friends, well the spacious rec room with a cozy fireplace would be a great place to do so or maybe the large yard for play and enjoyment. Lower level has a large bedroom with a luxury bath. Don't miss out on this great opportunity for your family. Application fee is $55.00 per adult 18 and over, apply on the Long & Foster website.