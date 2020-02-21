All apartments in Clinton
Location

9314 Fox Run Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2610 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 Fox Run Drive have any available units?
9314 Fox Run Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9314 Fox Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9314 Fox Run Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 Fox Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9314 Fox Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9314 Fox Run Drive offer parking?
No, 9314 Fox Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9314 Fox Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9314 Fox Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 Fox Run Drive have a pool?
No, 9314 Fox Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9314 Fox Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 9314 Fox Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 Fox Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9314 Fox Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9314 Fox Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9314 Fox Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
