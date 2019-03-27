7920 Denton Drive

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents this 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Single Family Home in Clinton Maryland. On the third level are three spacious carpeted bedrooms and one full bath. On the second level, there is a spacious living room with a huge bookshelf, a dining area that leads out the drive way and the backyard, hardwood floors, kitchen with a new microwave, fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. On the bottom level, there is a spacious room that could be used for office or an entertainment area, along with a full bath, storage area, and a washer and dryer. Home has solar powered panels to help save on electricity. New carpet, doors, ceiling fans, and newly painted. Quiet neighborhood minutes from Rte 5 leading into DC, Andrew Air Force Base, and plenty of shopping and dining in. Huge Fenced Backyard with a playground, shed, and an area for planting. Partially Covered Driveway. Cats and Dogs Are Welcome! For showings, please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477.