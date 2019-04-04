All apartments in Clinton
7603 HUNTSMAN COURT
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

7603 HUNTSMAN COURT

7603 Huntsman Court · No Longer Available
Location

7603 Huntsman Court, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location Location Location!!!!!!Beautifully renovated two story building located in cul desac , close to everything a minutes walk to Hospital. southern Maryland hospital Med Star, Wood floor all over, beautiful kitchen tiles, bright granite countertop, Fenced yard, nice deck, brand new carpets in the basement bright and beautiful tiles in all the bathrooms this is a must see property. The property Is currently license for assisted living which means it can either be rented as assisted living or private residence. Its currently set up/ furnished for assisted living with the rent of $2,500 what is required is change of ownership and start your own business if you're willing to rent for an assisted living.Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

