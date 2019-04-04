7603 HUNTSMAN COURT

Amenities

Location Location Location!!!!!!Beautifully renovated two story building located in cul desac , close to everything a minutes walk to Hospital. southern Maryland hospital Med Star, Wood floor all over, beautiful kitchen tiles, bright granite countertop, Fenced yard, nice deck, brand new carpets in the basement bright and beautiful tiles in all the bathrooms this is a must see property. The property Is currently license for assisted living which means it can either be rented as assisted living or private residence. Its currently set up/ furnished for assisted living with the rent of $2,500 what is required is change of ownership and start your own business if you're willing to rent for an assisted living.Must See!!!