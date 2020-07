Amenities

Beautiful colonial style home. Top 2 levels for rent only. Located 5 min from AFB Base & 10 min from capital beltway. Includes 4 bdrms, including large master bdrm w/mstr bath. 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, eat in kitchen, formal dining & lvng rm, deck w/patio & huge fenced in back yard. Basement is not included it will be used by the owner. Utilities will be split 50/50 with owner. Good credit preferred. Available for move in Dec 6, 2019 Tenant pays utilities. No Pets