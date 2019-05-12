All apartments in Clinton
6706 DUNNIGAN DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

6706 DUNNIGAN DRIVE

6706 Dunnigan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6706 Dunnigan Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 Bedroom Split Level with Huge Fenced Rear Yard And Deck, New Carpet On Upper Levels New HVAC, Water Heater, and Stove. Great Commuter Location , Ample Parking . Good Credit Is A Must, No Smokers, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

