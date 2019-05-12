6706 DUNNIGAN DRIVE

Nice 3 Bedroom Split Level with Huge Fenced Rear Yard And Deck, New Carpet On Upper Levels New HVAC, Water Heater, and Stove. Great Commuter Location , Ample Parking . Good Credit Is A Must, No Smokers, No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
