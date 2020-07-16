Apartment List
/
MD
/
clinton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:55 AM

304 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clinton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11502 COSCA PARK PLACE
11502 Cosca Park Place, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1988 sqft
Nicely upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 full baths and a 1/2 bath on the main level.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,806
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
3 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.

1 of 72

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5319 GREENWICH CIRCLE
5319 Greenwich Circle, Westphalia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Be the first to occupy this fabulous new construction townhome in the convenient Westphalia Towne Center.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2311 Thornknoll Dr
2311 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Apt near the National Harbor - Property Id: 310612 Beautiful home, in a quiet neighborhood, near metro bus, recently remodeled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
3518 Princess Caroline Court
3518 Princess Caroline Court, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
This townhome boasts pride of ownership. Hardwood floors are found on a levels and ceramic tile adorn the 3.5 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and a beautiful baby window can be found in the updated kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6304 Hil Mar Drive
6304 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in District Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**MOVE IN DATE SEPTEMBER 1ST** **This SF features 5 BR, 3.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
508 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2508 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! VIEWS! VIEWS! This a must see beautiful town house located at the sought out National Harbor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.

1 of 65

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12827 TOWN CENTER WAY
12827 Town Center Way, Marlton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Large TH with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , 3 Finished level, Large rec room and den in basement, with full bath. Bay window, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, and fenced rear yard. This one wont last. Very nice unit. New carpet and freshly painted.
City Guide for Clinton, MD

The lights are bright tonight / And your eyes shine tonight on Chesapeake Bay / Walk through the water and our feet get wet / And on the dark ended water I see your silhouette / Five dollars says that it's gone in a minute / Five dollars says that your heart goes with it." (- The Mountain Goats, "Going to Maryland")

Clinton, MD is an unusual place with a history tightly intertwined in the Civil War, Abraham Lincolns assassination and the last ditch maniacal efforts of some on the Confederate side. Today, however, its one of the most liberal and comfortable areas in the nation It has relatively manageable real estate for Maryland, where scads of well-to-do folks shack up on picturesque pieces of land. Big homes, big minds and big plans sums up the place pretty well. Government workers arrive here in droves. Renters dont do so well, as most people opt to buy, but there are a handful of leasable parcels ripe for the picking if you look hard. Search thoroughly you must. On the other hand, this place is only going to get better with age. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clinton, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clinton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton 3 BedroomsClinton Apartments with BalconiesClinton Apartments with Garages
Clinton Apartments with GymsClinton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClinton Apartments with ParkingClinton Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Clinton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClinton Furnished ApartmentsClinton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDRavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University