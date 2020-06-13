Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

357 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD with balcony

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5328 West Boniwood Turn
5328 West Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1212 sqft
Big Beautiful w/ patio&huge yard! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Big, wonderful brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 4 beds and 3 baths and features and huge basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9807 QUIET BROOK LN
9807 Quiet Brook Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9513 PRYDE DR
9513 Pryde Drive, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO THIS STATELY HOME WITH FINE FINISHINGS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT AMENITIES GALORE to enjoy every room inside to extended outside living. The rooms are generous sizes with all upstairs floors are hardwood and ceramic.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
8400 BELLEFONTE LANE
8400 Bellefonte Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1089 sqft
Shows Great. MOVE IN Ready. Private lot. Off Street Parking.Lovely 4 bdrm, 2 ba home with fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen with marble flooring, deck, sunroom,enclosed porch, carport and more. Close to beltway and Andrews Air Force Base.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
9314 Fox Run Drive
9314 Fox Run Drive, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2610 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 1 mile of Clinton

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,175
1253 sqft
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
25 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
130 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,191
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
City Guide for Clinton, MD

The lights are bright tonight / And your eyes shine tonight on Chesapeake Bay / Walk through the water and our feet get wet / And on the dark ended water I see your silhouette / Five dollars says that it's gone in a minute / Five dollars says that your heart goes with it." (- The Mountain Goats, "Going to Maryland")

Clinton, MD is an unusual place with a history tightly intertwined in the Civil War, Abraham Lincolns assassination and the last ditch maniacal efforts of some on the Confederate side. Today, however, its one of the most liberal and comfortable areas in the nation It has relatively manageable real estate for Maryland, where scads of well-to-do folks shack up on picturesque pieces of land. Big homes, big minds and big plans sums up the place pretty well. Government workers arrive here in droves. Renters dont do so well, as most people opt to buy, but there are a handful of leasable parcels ripe for the picking if you look hard. Search thoroughly you must. On the other hand, this place is only going to get better with age. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clinton, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clinton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

