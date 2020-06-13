357 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD with balcony
Clinton, MD is an unusual place with a history tightly intertwined in the Civil War, Abraham Lincolns assassination and the last ditch maniacal efforts of some on the Confederate side. Today, however, its one of the most liberal and comfortable areas in the nation It has relatively manageable real estate for Maryland, where scads of well-to-do folks shack up on picturesque pieces of land. Big homes, big minds and big plans sums up the place pretty well. Government workers arrive here in droves. Renters dont do so well, as most people opt to buy, but there are a handful of leasable parcels ripe for the picking if you look hard. Search thoroughly you must. On the other hand, this place is only going to get better with age. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clinton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.