Apartment List
/
MD
/
clinton
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM

381 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD with washer-dryer

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.
Results within 1 mile of Clinton

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7403 Waldran Avenue
7403 Waldran Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom SFH In Temple Hills - Property Id: 315142 Platinum Dwellings presents this all brick rambler nestled in Temple Hills and close to everything. This brick rambler offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,265
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
15 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,634
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
4 Units Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1150 sqft
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one-bedroom units in classical and signature style. Large open spaces with giant walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with impressive view. In-unit laundry and onsite parking available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1448 sqft
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the fully amenitized One National Harbor Condominium. It is the flagship building of National Harbor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton 3 BedroomsClinton Apartments with BalconyClinton Apartments with Garage
Clinton Apartments with GymClinton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClinton Apartments with ParkingClinton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Clinton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClinton Furnished ApartmentsClinton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University