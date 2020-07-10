/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
381 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.
Results within 1 mile of Clinton
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7403 Waldran Avenue
7403 Waldran Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom SFH In Temple Hills - Property Id: 315142 Platinum Dwellings presents this all brick rambler nestled in Temple Hills and close to everything. This brick rambler offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,265
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
15 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,634
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
4 Units Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1150 sqft
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one-bedroom units in classical and signature style. Large open spaces with giant walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with impressive view. In-unit laundry and onsite parking available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1448 sqft
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the fully amenitized One National Harbor Condominium. It is the flagship building of National Harbor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.
Similar Pages
Clinton Apartments with GymClinton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClinton Apartments with ParkingClinton Apartments with Washer-Dryer