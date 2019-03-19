6401 Willow Way

Amenities

Glenn Jones and Renters Warehouse proudly present this stunning split level rancher home in Clinton, Maryland. The home is located off of Branch Avenue and Brandywine Rd. Many public transportation options such as the Clinton Fringe bus and Branch ave Subway station a 10 min drive away. Great shopping near by with the Woodyard Shopping Center including Loews, Walmart and Chipotle as well as the Brandywine Shopping center that includes Target and the Xscape Movie Theatre. The home is beautifully landscaped with great yard space that is fully fenced. When walking into the home you are introduced to a wide open concept with the living room drenched in sunlight. A huge kitchen with granite countertops and also includes the three bedrooms and one bathroom. The basement is a unit of its own with the biggest bedroom and a bathroom of its own. With a separate entrance, it would be a great space for a roommate in the basement. This home as it will not last long! Call Today!