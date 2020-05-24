4 bedroom 3 full bathroom Fully upgraded house First floor have hardwood floors throughout the house granite countertops. Eat in kitchen The basement have one full bedroom one full bathroom carpet throughout the basement with With a big laundry room with storage.Big back yard. Let's of parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269206 Property Id 269206
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have any available units?
6205 Hellen lee drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 6205 Hellen lee drive have?
Some of 6205 Hellen lee drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Hellen lee drive currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Hellen lee drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Hellen lee drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 Hellen lee drive is pet friendly.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Hellen lee drive offers parking.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 Hellen lee drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have a pool?
No, 6205 Hellen lee drive does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have accessible units?
No, 6205 Hellen lee drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Hellen lee drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Hellen lee drive does not have units with air conditioning.
