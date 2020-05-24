Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom and 3 ful bathrooms - Property Id: 269206



6205 Hellen lee drive

Clinton MD 20735



4 bedroom 3 full bathroom

Fully upgraded house

First floor have hardwood floors throughout the house granite countertops. Eat in kitchen

The basement have one full bedroom one full bathroom carpet throughout the basement with With a big laundry room with storage.Big back yard. Let's of parking

Property Id 269206



