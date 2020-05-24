All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 6205 Hellen lee drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
6205 Hellen lee drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

6205 Hellen lee drive

6205 Hellen Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6205 Hellen Lee Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom and 3 ful bathrooms - Property Id: 269206

6205 Hellen lee drive
Clinton MD 20735

4 bedroom 3 full bathroom
Fully upgraded house
First floor have hardwood floors throughout the house granite countertops. Eat in kitchen
The basement have one full bedroom one full bathroom carpet throughout the basement with With a big laundry room with storage.Big back yard. Let's of parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269206
Property Id 269206

(RLNE5735728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have any available units?
6205 Hellen lee drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 6205 Hellen lee drive have?
Some of 6205 Hellen lee drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Hellen lee drive currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Hellen lee drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Hellen lee drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 Hellen lee drive is pet friendly.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Hellen lee drive offers parking.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 Hellen lee drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have a pool?
No, 6205 Hellen lee drive does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have accessible units?
No, 6205 Hellen lee drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Hellen lee drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Hellen lee drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Hellen lee drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Balcony
Clinton Apartments with GarageClinton Apartments with Gym
Clinton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University