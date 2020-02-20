6106 Spell Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath SFH in Clinton - Renters Warehouse presents to you this beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Full bath split foyer style home in Clinton on quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted and completely renovated throughout. New kitchen with high end cabinets and quartz counters, lovely island and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have upgraded fixtures for a modern look. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Plenty of off street parking. Large yard. Location is close to National Harbor, DC Metro, shopping and fine dining. Pets on a case by case basis. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge, Equal Housing Opportunity. For viewings contact 571.239.0553



