5901 Sellner Lane

Tasia Steedley and The Renters Warehouse presents to you this charming 4 Bed 3.5 Bath home in Clinton, MD located minutes to Andrews, AFB and more! The interior of this home provides ample amounts of space and storage for everyone to enjoy! This home has huge family room, with open view to the kitchen, a formal dining and living room, and a half bath. Upstairs this home has a huge master bedroom with on suite and two walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms and 1 additional full bathroom that are all nice in size. The exterior of this home hosts a large deck in the backyard, and a nice sized front and backyard, and a very spacious 2 car garage. This home is a 10 minute drive to interstate 495, 20 minutes to the National Harbor and MGM Casino, and various grocery stores, restaurants, and much more. Please text or call Tasia at 240.640.0715 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information! I look forward to meeting you!