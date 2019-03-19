All apartments in Clinton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5901 Sellner Lane
Location

5901 Sellner Lane, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Tasia Steedley and The Renters Warehouse presents to you this charming 4 Bed 3.5 Bath home in Clinton, MD located minutes to Andrews, AFB and more! The interior of this home provides ample amounts of space and storage for everyone to enjoy! This home has huge family room, with open view to the kitchen, a formal dining and living room, and a half bath. Upstairs this home has a huge master bedroom with on suite and two walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms and 1 additional full bathroom that are all nice in size. The exterior of this home hosts a large deck in the backyard, and a nice sized front and backyard, and a very spacious 2 car garage. This home is a 10 minute drive to interstate 495, 20 minutes to the National Harbor and MGM Casino, and various grocery stores, restaurants, and much more. Please text or call Tasia at 240.640.0715 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information! I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Sellner Lane have any available units?
5901 Sellner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
Is 5901 Sellner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Sellner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Sellner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Sellner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 5901 Sellner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Sellner Lane offers parking.
Does 5901 Sellner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Sellner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Sellner Lane have a pool?
No, 5901 Sellner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Sellner Lane have accessible units?
No, 5901 Sellner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Sellner Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 Sellner Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 Sellner Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 Sellner Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
