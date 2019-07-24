All apartments in Clinton
4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD

4804 Mary Beth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Mary Beth Boulevard, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Colonial on nearly half an acre in Woodburn Estates. Living room with bow window and stately columns. Hardwood floors throughout kitchen and dining area. Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, granite counters, island, breakfast bar and recessed lights. Luxury owner suite with tray ceiling and walk in closet. The attached spa bathroom is a homeowners paradise featuring a jetted tub, glass enclosed shower and dual vanity. Fully finished basement with rec room, bonus room and private entrance. Two car garage. Large lot backs to trees. Dual zoned electric HVAC on main and upper levels. Liquid propane heat for basement level. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD have any available units?
4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
