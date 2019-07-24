4804 MARY BETH BOULEVARD

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous Colonial on nearly half an acre in Woodburn Estates. Living room with bow window and stately columns. Hardwood floors throughout kitchen and dining area. Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, granite counters, island, breakfast bar and recessed lights. Luxury owner suite with tray ceiling and walk in closet. The attached spa bathroom is a homeowners paradise featuring a jetted tub, glass enclosed shower and dual vanity. Fully finished basement with rec room, bonus room and private entrance. Two car garage. Large lot backs to trees. Dual zoned electric HVAC on main and upper levels. Liquid propane heat for basement level. Truly a must see!